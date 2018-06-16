Glasgow's famous Mackintosh Building has been devastated by a huge fire overnight - just four years after it was badly damaged in a previous blaze.

Looks even worse than the previous fire a couple of years ago pic.twitter.com/dx07E8j8va — Brian Duffy (@brianduffy912) June 15, 2018

120 firefighters were needed to battle the flames at the city's School of Art.

Deputy assistant chief fire officer Peter Heath says it's hard to take.

"There are crews here who have been to this building before. This is a devastating loss for Glasgow, an absolutely devastating loss. For the crews here they have a very strong emotional attachment to this building.

We have done an enormous amount of work, the fire has had a good grip of the uilding and has extensively damaged it."

Neighbouring buildings were also damaged - including the O2 ABC music venue, where videos suggest the roof's collapsed.

No casualties have been reported.