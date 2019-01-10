An Irish American family killed in a horrific collision in Wexford were attempting a U-turn on a busy road when the tragedy occurred.

The inquest today heard that four members of the Alexander family were travelling to a funeral in convoy with relatives on the N25 when they believed they had missed a turn.

Douglas Alexander Senior, his wife Lily and their sons, Douglas Alexander Junior and Stephen, died at the scene after the car became trapped underneath the lorry which jack-knifed.

The inquest heard that the lorry, which was travelling under the speed limit, did not have the time or the distance to avoid the collision.