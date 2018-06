Compostable cups and paper straws are being rolled out across the Insomnia network from today.



It’s in a bid to reduce the amount of waste in Insomnia shops by 15 million takeaway coffee cups and 20 million single use items by 2020.



Juliette Gash reports;









New compostable cups being rolled out across @_InsomniaCoffee from today #missioncompostable pic.twitter.com/4MmvPtusan — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) June 18, 2018