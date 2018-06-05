Investigations are continuing after a man was killed and two teenagers were injured in a crash in County Cork yesterday.

The 39 year old man died when the van he was driving collided with a tractor near Buttevant on the Liscarroll Road near the old Crossroads pub at around 1 o'clock yesterday afternoon.

His 15 year old daughter and a 17 year old boy were airlifted to hospital - she's in a critical condition, while the boy is seriously injured.

It's understood the man's partner was following behind in a car and came across the scene of the crash moments later.