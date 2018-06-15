Passengers are being warned about disruption to flights across the weekend.

Aer Lingus and Ryanair say services may be cancelled or disrupted due to a French air traffic controller strike.

The action takes place across Saturday, Sunday and into Monday.

In a statement, Ryanair says it's been forced to cancel a number of flights.

All affected customers will be contacted by e-mail and text message and advised of their options.

Aer Lingus says passengers planning to travel this weekend are advised to check the status of their flight before going to the airport.

Dublin Airport has also advised people to check before coming for their flight.