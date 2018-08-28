Irish Water has extended its hosepipe ban in 16 counties until September 30th.

It followed a meeting of the utility's board this afternoon.

The decision was taken to lift the ban for the north west region - while extending it in other areas.

The ban will remain in place in the greater Dublin area - which includes Dublin, Wicklow and Kildare - and in Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Laois, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford, Carlow and Kilkenny.

It's been lifted for the north west region - including Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon, Donegal, Longford, Cavan and Monaghan.

The Water Conservation Order has been extended until 30 September. This follows detailed analysis of drinking water sources, which included hydrologist records of @opwireland and @ESBNetworks, and future weather forecasts from @MetEireann. See https://t.co/70Pw7eVdky for more — Irish Water (@IrishWater) August 28, 2018

Irish Water's general manager Eamon Gallen says: "The 2018 drought conditions have demonstrated the vulnerability of many of our water supplies, notably in the south, east and midlands...we are hopeful that everyone will continue to conserve water."

"At this stage, the majority of local authorities are working with leakage contractors to deliver substantial savings.

"Major savings achieved in recent months include in Tralee, Athlone, Cork County, Galway City, Laois and Kilkenny, where schemes under severe pressure due to the drought are now coping satisfactorily due to the water saved.

"Across Dublin, the existing crews performed very well to substantially reverse the leakage impact of Storm Emma and mobilisation for an intensified leakage program has now commenced."