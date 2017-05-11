Harry Potter author JK Rowling is helping a PHD candidate at Trinity College to get his thesis back.

Jamal Sulaimani left his MacbookPro in a black backpack in the back of a taxi in Cherrywood last Friday night.

One of my worst nightmares has happened to this poor man. RT to help! pic.twitter.com/lZr3aj2zGR — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 11, 2017

The student had the latest version of his report on the affects of Vitamin D on the early stages of Multiple Sclerosis stored on it.

Jamal says he's hopeful he will get it back:

Jamal says he'd spent the last three years working on the clinical trial at St Vincent's Hospital for his PHD:



