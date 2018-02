John Mahoney, who was best known for playing Martin Crane on US sitcom Frasier, has died.

The British-born actor's manager has confirmed he passed away in Chicago at the age of 77.

He appeared on Frasier throughout its 11 year run. In a long career, he earned nominations for 2 Emmys and 2 Golden Globes.

He was winner of a Screen Actors Guild award, and a Tony award for his theatre work.