The jury has begun its deliberations in the trial of a Latvian woman accused of impeding a murder investigation in Co Cavan.

34-year-old Egita Juanmaize of no fixed address is accused of faking her housemate’s suicide in Kilnaleck in June 2014.

The court has heard the accused’s boyfriend carried out the killing and she helped make it look like a suicide afterwards.

Egita Juanmaize has pleaded not guilty, saying she had to do it as she was in fear for her life.