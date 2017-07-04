Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Dublin this morning.

After his arrival last night, Mr Trudeau has a busy day of engagements today - including a meeting with President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin.

He'll also visit the 'EPIC Ireland' emigration museum, after a meeting this morning with Leo Varadkar.

During the Fine Gael leadership contest, the now Taoiseach made no secret of his admiration for Justin Trudeau.

He has given him credit for helping to reinvigorate the middle ground in politics - something the Taoiseach says Emmanuel Macron did in France, and which he himself wants to do in Ireland.

Others would point out, of course, that Trudeau has managed to do some things that eluded Varadkar - including getting a 50/50 gender split in his cabinet.

Prime Minister Trudeau, his wife Ms. Grégoire Trudeau and three year old Hadrien Trudeau touched down in Ireland last night.