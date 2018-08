A Lion-tailed macaque baby has been born at Fota Wildlife Park.

The Park is asking for the public's help in naming the baby but says its not sure whether it's male or female as the mother is keeping the baby close.

If your name is chosen you could win a year-long membership for Fota.

Lion-tailed macaques are one of the most endangered primates in Asia and this latest arrival is one of more than 40 to be born at the Park.