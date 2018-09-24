Listowel in Co Kerry has been named Ireland's Tidiest Town.

It also won the prize for Tidiest Small Town.

It was namd the best of a record number of 883 entries from towns and villages around the country.

Glaslough in Co Monaghan took the award for Ireland's Tidiest Village, and Westport in Co Mayo was named Tidiest Large Town.

Ballincollig in Cork also received an award for Tidiest Large Urban Centre.

Minister Ring has just announced the winner of SuperValu TidyTowns Tidiest Town 2018 is Listowel, Co. Kerry! Congratulations to the first-time winners! #TidyTowns @ListowelTT — TidyTowns Ireland (@TidyTownsIre) September 24, 2018

Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring said: "The work of all those involved in the Tidy Towns effort results in the attractive and welcoming towns and villages we see all over the country.

"The voluntary work that people put in to their communities brings great pride, a great sense of achievement and great camaraderie to those communities.

"That is why this competition has flourished for 60 years."

He also announced €1.4m to support the work of individual Tidy Towns committees to mark the 60th anniversary of the event.