Drivers on the M50 in Dublin will soon be encouraged to drive slower to move faster.

New measures to tackle traffic congestion on the motorway will be introduced next year.

The legislation to allow Gardai to enforce the lower speed limits on the m50 is being planned by the Department of Transport.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland said the variable speed limits between 60 and 80 kilometres an hour would be introduced to improve traffic flow and reduce the risk of incidents

The Irish Times reports the new system would allow 'speed limits to be changed throughout the day' depending on how busy the road is.