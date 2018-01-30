Gardaí have arrested a man in his forties in connection with the murder of Dundalk woman Irene White in April 2005.



He is being held at Dundalk Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.



Yesterday, 34 year old Anthony Lambe with an address at Annadrumman, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan pleaded guilty to the murder of the mother of three at her home in Dundalk.



The court was told a person had asked Lambe to carry out the murder on behalf of someone else.