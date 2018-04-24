A man has appeared in court in Toronto charged with 10 counts of first degree murder.

25-year-old Alex Minassian was arrested after driving a van onto a pavement and into pedestrians yesterday.

10 people were killed and 15 others were injured.

He has now appeared in court where he has also been charged with 13 cases of attempted murder.

Mr Minassian didn't enter a plea and is due back in court on May 10th.

It is the worst mass killing in Canada in decades.