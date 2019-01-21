A man in his 60s has died in a crash in Waterford.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the collision, which happened at Killossera, Dungarvan at a quarter past 8 last night.

The 60 year old pedestrian was hit by a truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford and the local Coroner has been notified.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The road remains closed this morning as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examine the site. Traffic diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station 058-48600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.