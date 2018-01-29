A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Irene White in Co Louth in 2005.

The mother of three was found stabbed to death at her home in Dundalk almost 13 years ago.

Anthony Lambe, with an address at, Annadrumman, Castleblayeney, Co Monaghan has pleaded guilty to her murder.

When the charge of murder was put to him he replied: Guilty, Judge.

Irene White. Image: Stephanie Grogan

The court has heard Ms White was stabbed over 30 times in her kitchen after she had dropped her children to school.

The accused was arrested in 2017 following a fresh Garda investigation and admitted to the murder.

The Judge was told he had been abusing alcohol and drugs at the time and was in a very bad place.





