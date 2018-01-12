A man's body has been found in Dalkey in south Dublin this morning.

The body was found in a laneway in the suburb at around 8.30am this morning.

That lane leads to an apartment block just off Convent Road.

A scene is sealed off in Dalkey, Dublin | Image: Gail Conway

Gardaí are currently at the scene, which has been sealed off for a forensic exam.

The body remains at the scene, and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Anyone who may have been in the area overnight or early this morning or anyone with information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01-666-5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.