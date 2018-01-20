Mary Lou McDonald is set to be the new Sinn Féin leader.

She was the only person nominated to succeed Gerry Adams, who's held the position since 1983.

Deputy McDonald currently holds the role of deputy leader.

.@MaryLouMcDonald announced as President Elect of Sinn Féin pic.twitter.com/zdUQVpjJ9u — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) January 20, 2018

At a Sinn Féin meeting in Belfast, Mr Adams announced his successor a day after nominations for the role closed:

Deputy McDonald told party members: "I want to say at the very outset that I don't for a moment underestimate the scale of this undertaking - both on a personal level and indeed on a political level."

Her nomination is set to be ratified at a special Ard Fheis next month.