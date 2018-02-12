The Fianna Fáil leader has been criticised over remarks he made about abortion and Down Syndrome.

Micheal Martin told the Guardian newspaper that it was a 'bogus argument' to claim that terminations for up to 12 weeks would lead to babies with Down’s syndrome being aborted.

He also expressed concern over the use of images of people with Down syndrome during the referendum campaign.

However Micheal O'Dowd of the new group Disability Voices for Life says the Fianna Fail leader has 'crossed a line':