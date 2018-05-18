Mick Jagger Had A Spice Bag Ahead Of Croker Gig
The Rolling Stones are trending on Twitter this morning after wowing crowds at Croke Park last night.
Lead singer Mick Jagger said he had a Spice Bag and spoke cupla focail as gaeilge to the 70 thousand strong crowd.
Fans expressed their love for the aging rockers on social media saying 'they've still got it'.
Mick Jagger just said "Spice Bag" and I can rest easy on my death bed #StonesNoFilter #Rollingstones pic.twitter.com/kw7ieBltAg— Lenny TodayFM (@MarkLennyskillz) May 17, 2018
Well, that was awesome.#rollingstones pic.twitter.com/ST5mmpZBwr— Pasty_Face (@Pasty_Face) May 18, 2018
#RollingStones still have the moves! Legends! pic.twitter.com/59FGB72jsI— John Dee (@Jaydeephe) May 18, 2018
#RollingStones what a show! What a spectacle! Age is but a state of mind! Gimme Shelter was superb. pic.twitter.com/wQPxOTdlIa— John Dee (@Jaydeephe) May 18, 2018
That's impressive for a band with a combined age of 293. It's great to see a band still going like this compared to some of the here-today-gone-tomorrow bands. #RollingStones— Brian Daniels (@briangdaniels) May 18, 2018