The Rolling Stones are trending on Twitter this morning after wowing crowds at Croke Park last night.

Lead singer Mick Jagger said he had a Spice Bag and spoke cupla focail as gaeilge to the 70 thousand strong crowd.

Fans expressed their love for the aging rockers on social media saying 'they've still got it'.

Mick Jagger just said "Spice Bag" and I can rest easy on my death bed #StonesNoFilter #Rollingstones pic.twitter.com/kw7ieBltAg — Lenny TodayFM (@MarkLennyskillz) May 17, 2018

#RollingStones what a show! What a spectacle! Age is but a state of mind! Gimme Shelter was superb. pic.twitter.com/wQPxOTdlIa — John Dee (@Jaydeephe) May 18, 2018