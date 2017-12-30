Convicted murderer Molly Martens could face an extra three years in jail for breaking prison rules.

The 34 year old former au pair is serving a minimum sentence of 20 years for killing her Irish husband.

According to the Irish Independent, Molly Martens now faces a three year extension after she was cited last month for 'unauthorised leave', meaning she left a supervised area without permission or didn't report to one as required.

Limerick dad of two Jason Corbett was beaten to death at their home in North Carolina. Her father Thomas Martens is also serving a sentence for Mr Corbett's murder.

Ms Martens also learned earlier this month that her appeal against her murder conviction had been rejected by a judge.