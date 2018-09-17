The European Central Bank (ECB) has unveiled the new €100 and €200 banknotes, which will come into circulation in May 2019.

The bank says the new notes make use of new and innovative security features.

At the top of the silvery stripe a satellite hologram shows small '€' symbols that moves around the number and becomes clearer under direct light.

The silvery stripe also shows the portrait of Europa, the architectural motif and a large '€' symbol.

The new €100 and €200 banknotes also feature an enhanced emerald number.

Security features on the new notes | Image: European Central Bank

While the emerald number is on all the other notes, this enhanced version also shows '€' symbols inside the numerals.

In addition to the security features that can be seen, the banknotes also contain machine-readable security features.

There are also tactile marks near the edges of the banknotes that are different for each denomination.

The new €100 and €200 notes | Image: European Central Bank

The new notes are also a different size to the old €100 and €200 notes. Both of them are now the same height as the €50 banknote.

However, their length remains unchanged - the longer the note, the higher the value.