Can you picture yourself in the sunny South East this Bank Holiday weekend?

Well just to help you imagine it, POD Presents has announced details of their brand new festival 'All Together Now' in County Waterford.

The event is a mixture of music, spoken word, comedy, theatre, debate, art and workshops not to mention feasts of food and bespoke cocktails.

Organisers are also promising fun across 10 stages including an alfresco crystal ballroom, Spiegeltent and various different hidden quirky gems.

Lord and Lady Waterford have opened up their grounds,showcasing the dramatic surroundings of Curraghmore Estate in Portlaw, to host the eclectic festival.

Set to the west of the Comeragh Mountains and east of the River Suir the breathtaking scenery will add to the vibe across the weekend (don't forget to check out the one of a kind shell house!).

Creative input from local street theatre company Spraoi, internationally acclaimed Glastonbury and as far as Lighting In The Bottle in California and Rainbow Serpent in Australia, is sure to appeal to festival goers looking for that extra little bit of magic.

All Together Now is Strictly Over 21s but children between the ages of 2 and 12 can attend free of charge, accompanied by a parent with a family ticket. There'll even be a family friendly area called 'Kids Together'.

The 3-day camping festival takes place across the August Bank Holiday Weekend, 3rd - 5th August.

Early Bird tickets will go on sale on Friday, 23 February at 9 am with prices starting from €149.50 from ticketmaster.

You can find more info and updates here: https://www.alltogethernow.ie/