OJ Simpson has been granted early release from prison by a parole board in Nevada.

He could walk free as early as October 1st of this year.

Earlier he told the hearing that he'd 'done his time' and asked to be released from prison after nine years.

The former American footballer (70) says he's 'sorry' for what he did, after being convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping.

He also told the hearing he's taken courses to help him deal with conflict.

Simpson was acquitted of the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in one of the most high-profile trials of the 1990s.