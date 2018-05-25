The parents of Jastine Valdez have described their daughter as 'fun-loving, wonderful and caring'.

They have released a statement to thank the Irish people and Philippine community for their support and compassion over the past week.

The body of 24-year-old Jastine was found in south Dublin on Monday after she was abducted from Enniskerry in Co Wicklow and murdered.

In a statement, Teresita Valdez and Danilo Valdez said: "We would like to thank all the Irish people and the Philippine community living in Ireland for all their support, compassion and sympathy during this tragic time for us. It has been of some comfort knowing how deeply our beautiful daughter Jastine has affected the people of Ireland.

"Our daughters plans were to settle in Ireland, buy a house here and make a new life. She is a fun loving, wonderful, caring daughter and friend. She is always in our hearts and in the hearts of the people of Ireland."

They also thanked gardaí and emergency services for acting "with the utmost professionalism and speed to return our beautiful daughter Jastine to us."