Passenger Plane Lands Off Pacific Island
Everyone on board a passenger plane, which crash-landed in the sea off a tiny Pacific island, has survived.
Some 36 passengers and 11 crew were on the Boeing 737 when it missed a runway as it tried to land at Chuuk Island in Micronesia.
Footage shows people being rescued in boats from the half-submerged Air Niugini plane.
In a statement, the carrier said: "Air Niugini has been informed that the weather was very poor with heavy rain and reduced visibility at the time of incident."
PRESS STATEMENT— Air Niugini Limited (@PXPNG) September 28, 2018
Bulletin number 2 issued at 3:00pm, date: 28.09.2018
Air Niugini provides the following update regarding the short landing of its Boeing 737-800 series aircraft at Chuuk... https://t.co/LMi4mA0Lys
The airline said it is in touch with the embassies, passenger representatives, stakeholders and families of the crew.
Air Niugini is the national airline of Papua New Guinea.