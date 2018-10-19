Peter Casey is considering withdrawing from the Presidential race.

In a statement, the businessman says he's taking the weekend off from campaigning to think about whether he will continue as a candidate.

It follows criticism earlier this week, after he suggested Travellers should not be seen as a minority ethnicity.

Speaking on Wednesday, he said: "I don't believe that Travellers should be given special status".

"Why should they be given status over and above yourself or myself?"

"They're not Romany or whatever - they're basically people that are camping on somebody else's land."

A recent opinion poll has put Mr Casey on just 2% support among voters.

However, Peter Casey will still be an option on the ballot paper next Friday regardless of whether he decides to pull out of the race.

The deadline for candidates to decide not to run was September 26th.

A number of postal votes have already been issued and there will be no changes to the ballot paper.