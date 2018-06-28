A group of girls in a Dublin primary school have succeeded in getting a sexist Irish workbook changed.

The fifth class pupils at Mary Help of Christians in Cabra were annoyed by the lack of diversity in the Folens book 'Fuaimeanna agus Focail.'

11 year old Shona Gogarty has told the Irish Independent there were no people of colour or those with disabilities.

While there was only one woman shown in a professional job and that was a "stereotypical nurse."

Folens has agreed to better reflect gender equality and include a wider range of ethnicities when it next updates the series.