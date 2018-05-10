Revenue has seized €10,000 in cash, suspected of being the proceeds of crime, at Ringaskiddy Ferry Port in Cork.

Officers made the discovery during on routine profiling yesterday morning, with the help of detector dog Marley.

They stopped and searched a vehicle that was about to board the ferry to Roscoff.

The cash was found hidden in a holdall in the boot, and is being held in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation.

Cannabis was seized in a separate operation | Image: Revenue

In a separate operation later, officers - again assisted by Marley - carried out a search under warrant of a house in Midleton and seized 2,200 unstamped 'L&M' cigarettes.

These have an estimated value of €1,300, and represent a potential loss to the exchequer of €1,000.

Officers also found a cannabis grow house and seized cannabis with an estimated value of €2,000.

A man and woman, both Polish nationals aged in their 20s, were interviewed and files are being prepared with a view to prosecution.