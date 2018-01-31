Alcohol, cigarettes, tobacco, a car and cash have been seized in Co Cork.

The haul was discovered yesterday when Revenue officers and gardaí - helped by detector dog Harvey - searched a house near Macroom yesterday.

315 litres of alcohol in various stages of production was seized, along with 4,500 cigarettes and €6,295 in cash.

Revenue says the potential retail value of the alcohol, cigarettes & tobacco seized is around €17,200.

Seized alcohol. Image: Revenue

Two Polish nationals, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s, have been questioned in connection with the investigation.

Revenue said: "[We] would like to remind anyone tempted to buy cheap alcohol or tobacco products from an irregular source of supply, that there is a high possibility that they are buying counterfeit and dangerous products."

Seized cigarettes. Image: Revenue