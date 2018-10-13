A number of other key appointments have been made in the wake of this week's resignation of Deputy Naughten

The Taoiseach has announced the appointment of Richard Bruton as Minister for Communications as Minister for Communications, Climate Action & Environment.

He replaces Denis Naughten, who resigned on Thursday following controversy over a number of meetings held with a businessman involved in the final bid for the National Broadband Contract.

As a result of the ministerial changes Joe McHugh TD becomes Minister for Education & Skills while Sean Kyne TD takes over as Chief Whip and Minister for the Gaeltacht & the islands;

Sean Canney becomes Minister of State at the Departments of Rural & Community Development and Department of Communications, Climate Action & Environment.

 