The Taoiseach has announced the appointment of Richard Bruton as Minister for Communications as Minister for Communications, Climate Action & Environment.

He replaces Denis Naughten, who resigned on Thursday following controversy over a number of meetings held with a businessman involved in the final bid for the National Broadband Contract.

Looking forward to this new challenge, working on some of the most crucial issues currently facing the country. I am committed to implementing the National Broadband Plan, which will deliver broadband to over 500,000 homes, schools and businesses across the country. — Richard Bruton (@RichardbrutonTD) October 13, 2018

As a result of the ministerial changes Joe McHugh TD becomes Minister for Education & Skills while Sean Kyne TD takes over as Chief Whip and Minister for the Gaeltacht & the islands;

Statement following phonecall last night from @campaignforleo GRMA... https://t.co/EZCmN0oRZr — Joe McHugh (@McHughJoeTD) October 13, 2018

Sean Canney becomes Minister of State at the Departments of Rural & Community Development and Department of Communications, Climate Action & Environment.