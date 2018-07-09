Ryanair and union representatives will meet on Wednesday, a day before a planned 24-hour strike by Dublin-based pilots.

However, the union has warned that the strike is likely to go ahead as planned.

Pilots with Irish Air Line Pilots' Association (IALPA) - which is associated with the Fórsa union - are set to hold the strike in a dispute over issues such as union recognition, base transfers and seniority.

Union officials had asked management to meet at a neutral venue - a request the airline had previously dismissed.

However, in a statement today management said they are willing to meet with union representatives at Dublin Airport tomorrow or Wednesday morning.

The airline said: "We offer this neutral venue to demonstrate our good faith, but we expect all future meetings with our employees will take place at our Airside offices."

Ryanair offers to meet its pilots (and FORSA) at neutral venue on Tues or Wed to avoid unnecessary pilot strike on Thurs (see attached). pic.twitter.com/G0J0yTssbf — Ryanair (@Ryanair) July 9, 2018

IALPA this evening confirmed it has accepted the invite.

However, despite Ryanair publicly suggesting Dublin Airport as a venue, the union said that it had committed to keeping the venue for talks confidential to allay concerns about a potential 'media circus'.

The IALPA statement adds: "The union said that while the effect of industrial action on Thursday’s flight schedules remains unknown, it remained determined to work toward resolving the outstanding issue of a seniority agreement for pilots at the airline."

Ryanair has said that it will let passengers know tomorrow if flights would be cancelled, although added it hopes that 'even at this late stage' the industrial action can be averted.

The airline agreed to recognise unions late last year, in a bid to avoid planned strikes over the Christmas period.