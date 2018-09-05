Irish-based pilots who are member of IALPA have voted to accept a collective agreement.

The union says its members voted unanimously in favour of the proposals.

They cover issues such as base transfers, commend upgrades and related seniority principles.

This deal was the result of talks between representatives of pilots, Fórsa officials and Ryanair management.

The issue had led to five days of strikes and the cancellation of dozens of Irish flights since July.

@IALPA members operating in Ryanair vote to accept collective agreement pic.twitter.com/keKbKbTium — IALPA (@IALPA) September 5, 2018

IALPA say: "Today's results show that 100% of pilots believe this proposal to be the first step towards providing transparency and fairness for Ryanair pilots while also assisting Ryanair in recruiting and retaining pilots in the future".

"IALPA is committed to building a constructive relationship with Ryanair based on mutual respect and a shared future, starting with this initial Collective Agreement on Seniority".

IALPA spokesperson, Captain Joe May, said: "While our members fully respect Ryanair’s operational model, they no longer accept the company’s highly problematic employment model.

"Pilots in Ryanair have now firmly found a unified voice."