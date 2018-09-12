The Scally Review into the Cervical Check scandal is expected to highlight "serious system flaws" in the screening programme.

It's also due to say that screening should be overhauled - when the report is published later today.

The review is expected to condemn the Cervical Check programme and doctors for "keeping women in the dark" about audits showing their cancer test results were incorrect.

Dr Gabriel Scally will say that the programme wasn't monitored by senior officials - and that there were "system-wide failures" in the HSE and Department of Health.

According to the Irish Times, he'll also strongly criticise the failure to communicate new information to the women affected.

Yesterday's leaks, which were strongly condemned, revealed Dr Scally won't recommend a commission of investigation being set up.

But Simon Harris, who'll brief the cabinet on the full report today, hasn't ruled setting one up anyway.

The Scally review will make 50 recommendations but won't single out any individuals.