Water levels in Drogheda and East Meath are being described as being at crisis level, according to a local TD.

Fine Gael's Fergus O'Dowd says around 60 thousand people are believed to be affected by supply being cut off due to a burst water main.

Irish Water is handing out containers in many areas for customers affected, and say supply won't return to normal until tomorrow evening.

Fergus O'Dowd believes water tankers need to be brought in to the affected areas:

Irish Water apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused and thanks them for their patience while crews work to repair the burst.

The firm confirmed repairs have been more complex than at first anticipated and the supply of water will be restored by Monday evening at the earliest.

It's after a main which supplies water from the Staleen Water Treatment Plant in the Dublin Road and North Quay area of Drogheda burst last Friday.

The burst is located over four metres underground and requires a complex repair.

Irish Water and Louth County Council are implementing their water contingency plans and containers of water are available for customers at numerous locations, listed on Louth County Council's website.

Water will be available to people from these locations until normal service resumes.

Anyone in need of water is reminded to bring clean containers and to boil water taken from stations before use, as a precaution.