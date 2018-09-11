A large group of protesters have marched on Store Street Garda Station in Dublin - following an eviction protest at a site on North Frederick Street.

Housing activists had been occupying a house there, in defiance of a High Court order to vacate.

However, they were evicted this evening and the house was boarded up.

Gardaí say a large crowd gathered during the eviction, and six people were arrested for breaches of the peace under the Public Order Act.

Demonstrators gathered outside Store Street Garda Station tonight 'in solidarity' with those arrested - saying they wouldn't leave until all those being held were released.

The property on North Frederick Street was taken over by a group last month, following a 10-day occupation of a building at Summerhill Parade a short distance away.