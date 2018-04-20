An army of volunteers is out collecting for Special Olympics Ireland today.

3,000 people will be shaking buckets all over the country to help the charity raise over 500 thousand euro.

More than 8,500 athletes benefit from the sports training programmes and competitions provided by Special Olympics Ireland in clubs throughout the country every day.

This year 1,600 athletes will compete in the Special Olympics Ireland Games from June 14th to 17th, which are returning to Dublin for the first time in 16 years.

If you’d like to support the National Collection Day you text Athlete to 50300 to donate €4, visit specialolympics.ie or search #CollectionDay.

Fiona and Rory helped Ian Dempsey present the show this morning!

Basketball athletes Fiona and Rory can’t wait to talk about their involvement with #SpecialOlympics on @TodayFM with their best pal @IanDempsey. Listen out for them from 8am 🎈 #PlayYourPart #CollectionDay pic.twitter.com/buThqFLcRn — Special Olympics Irl (@SOIreland) April 20, 2018



