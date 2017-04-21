The Board of St Vincent's Healthcare Group says it plans to review the status of the National Maternity Hospital project.

The new maternity hospital is due to be built on a site at St Vincent’s Hospital - on lands owned by the Sisters of Charity.

In a statement this evening, the Board of Healthcare Group says it's going to review the status of the project in light of what it describes as the controversy regarding the project and the views expressed by the Minister for Health and other members of the Oireachtas.

Paul Cullen is the Health Correspondent with the Irish Times:

The decision to review the project is being welcomed by opposition politicians who heavily criticised the deal between the National Maternity Hospital and St Vincent's

Roisin Shortall of the Social Democrats says clarity is needed on how that agreement was reached last November: