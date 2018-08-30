The Government's being urged to meet its international obligations in relation to the Tuam Mother and Baby Home scandal.

Hundreds of children are believed to have been secretly buried on the Tuam site, while thousands of children are also thought to have been illegally adopted through homes nationwide.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) says the State could be accused of the crime of 'Enforced Disappearance' if it fails to identify all the children buried in Tuam and inform their relatives.

The Council says the crime is considered one of the most serious breaches of international human rights law.

Liam Herrick from the ICCL says the state hasn't recognised the urgency of the situation.

He observed: "These are ongoing human rights issues.

"I think it's important to understand - from the perspective of international human rights law - unresolved issues of this type, where they relate to the identity of victims are not historic... they are ongoing."

He added: "The obligations on this State are very live and very urgent."