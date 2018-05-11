Gardai investigating human trafficking have raided a number of suspected brothels in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Earlier today, gardaí searched a number of properties where it was suspected brothels were being operated from.

An investigation into potential victims of human trafficking also formed part of the operation.

Three premises were raided in Kilkenny and four in Carlow.

Evidence of prostitution was uncovered at all seven of them.

They have now been shut down and a number of exhibits have been seized.

No arrests have been made so far and investigations are ongoing.

In a further operation today, 15 inspections of fast food outlets, restaurants and nail bars were also conducted in Carlow and Kilkenny.

A woman was arrested for immigration offences and taken to Carlow District Court.

Investigations are continuing.