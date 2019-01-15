Talks between nurses unions and the HSE have failed to bring about a resolution to proposed strikes over the coming weeks.

The talks between The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, the Psychiatric Nurses Association and the HSE took place earlier today.

All parties were aiming to reach an agreement on issues surrounding pay and conditions.

Meeting over. Both sides will meet again on Monday. But as things stand, the strike goes ahead. — Shane Beatty (@ShaneBeattyNews) January 15, 2019

The unions say they weren’t presented with concrete proposals and the strike action goes ahead.

Another meeting between the sides is planned for next Monday.

The INMO will hold the first of six nationwide 24-hour strikes on January 30th.

The PNA is planning a three day stoppage from February 12th, which is set to coincide with the INMO's strike dates.

Peter Hughes, general secretary of the PNA, says the timeline is getting shorter to resolve the issue.

Mr Hughes said "We were very disappointed. We'll go to our executive on Friday and relay that. I don't think our membership will be very happy with what's been put forward".