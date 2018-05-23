Despite popular belief, it's understood many teabags aren't compostable and shouldn't be thrown in the brown bin.

It comes as Barry's Tea is said to be exploring ways to remove plastics from its tea bags to make them compostable.

Over 9 thousand people have signed an online petition calling on the Cork company to make more environmentally friendly products.

Earlier this year Unilever which owns Lyons tea announced plans to remove all plastics from its teabags before the end of 2018.