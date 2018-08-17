A teenager says he hacked into Apple's main computer network because he wants to work for the company.

The 16 year old from Melbourne in Australia - broke into the tech firm's mainframe a number of times last year.

He downloaded around 90 gigabytes of files reportedly saving them in a folder named "hacky hack hack".

The boy can't be named because of his age - but his lawyer says he's become so well known in the global hacking community that even mentioning the case in too much detail could put him at risk.

The court heard that the teenager's hacking plan had "worked flawlessly" until he was caught.

He had even boasted about his exploits to others using WhatsApp.

Representatives from the AFP and Apple did not comment.

He'll be sentenced next month.