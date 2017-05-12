JK Rowling and the mystery of the lost thesis has been solved.

Dublin PHD student Jamal Sulaimaini made an appeal on social media yesterday after he left his Macbook in the back of a taxi in Cherry Orchard last week.

It had all his valuable thesis notes on it.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling shared it on her Twitter page saying it would be her worst nightmare.

One of my worst nightmares has happened to this poor man. RT to help! pic.twitter.com/lZr3aj2zGR — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 11, 2017

And there's been a happy ending.

The man who was driving the taxi came forward and reunited Jamal with his laptop.

Jamal has posted on social media to say he was overwhelmed by the support he received and he's over the moon to get his thesis back.