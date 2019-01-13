Two days before a vote on her Brexit deal Theresa May is urging MPs to "do what is right for the country".

Writing in the Sunday Express, the British Prime Minister has warned that rejecting her agreement next week would be betraying democracy.

It's widely believed that Mrs May's deal is heading for defeat in the House of Commons, with both opposition parties and dozens of members of the Conservative party opposing the agreement.

Writing in the paper today, Mrs May directly addresses the public who voted for the UK to leave the EU.

She says: "Some of you put your trust in the political process for the first time in decades. We cannot – and must not– let you down.

"Doing so would be a catastrophic and unforgivable breach of trust in our democracy. So my message to Parliament this weekend is simple: it is time to forget the games and do what is right for our country."

The House of Commons vote will take place on Tuesday.