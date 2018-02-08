Three of the four defence teams in Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding’s rape trial have now finished their cross-examination of the complainant.

This morning, the woman answered questions from the barrister representing a man accused of trying to cover up what happened.

From Belfast, Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports:

Ireland and Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding are accused of raping the woman at Jackson’s home in Belfast in June 2016.

Blane McIlroy from Royal Lodge Road in Belfast is accused of exposing himself to her, while Rory Harrison from Manse Road is accused of perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

The court heard Harrison comforted her and brought her home in a taxi afterwards.

Under cross-examination by his barrister Gavin Duffy today, she accepted she didn't think he was aware of what happened at the time.

The court heard she texted him a few hours later to tell him what happened was “not consensual”, and she also said it was fair to say his replies gave her the impression her claim had come as some surprise.

When asked if Harrison’s account of her staring at Jackson at the party was right, she said she couldn't remember but that he could be right about that, before adding: “but he's also sitting in the dock”.