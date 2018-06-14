It's been a day of remembrance for the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

Former residents and close friends of the 72 people who died placed white roses at the foot of the building to mark the first anniversary.

Some mourners wore t-shirts with photos of loved ones while others clutched green scarves - the symbol of Grenfell solidarity.

An estimated 5-thousand people turned up for the Grenfell Tower silent walk.

Earlier, a minute's silence was observed across the UK to remember those who died in the London tower block fire.

Close to the scene, the pause lasted for 72 seconds - 1 second for each of those who lost their lives.