Three women have died following a serious road accident in County Louth overnight.

Two men are seriously injured and have been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The three car collision occurred south of Aclint Bridge in Ardee at approximately 1am this morning.

A 39-year-old female driver and two female passengers aged 37-years-old and 69-years-old died in the crash.

Gardaí in Ardee are investigating the incident.

The N2 is closed between Ardee and Aclint Bridge to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The road will remain closed for the rest of the day and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are asking motorists using the M1 to divert at Junction 17 for Castleblayney.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Ardee Garda Station 041 6871130, The Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.