The Minister for Transport has condemned the number of people who were arrested on suspicion of drink-driving on Christmas Day.

Yesterday 10 people were arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Gardaí say a further 12 drivers were arrested before 9am this morning, suspected of getting behind the wheel while over the limit.

A number of these drivers refused a breath sample and will now automatically face a 4 year ban.

Speaking after the hearing the figures the Minister for Transport Shane Ross said "Sadly some drivers continue to take high risks with alcohol over Christmas."

"We will continue to introduce life-saving laws to deter reckless drivers from threatening the lives of others. I want to congratulate the Gardaí for their energetic efforts to enforce the rules over the holiday period."